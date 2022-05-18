Cooler; Wind-Driven Showers Today

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A low pressure center off the coast of British Columbia will rotate cold air and moisture into the Pacific NW today. That will mean thickening clouds for us and a chance of afternoon and evening isolated showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's and SW winds will ramp up to 15-25 mph with gusts even higher. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the low to mid 30's with gusty NW winds.

After a chance of isolated showers earlier in the day Thursday we will see some partial clearing. Gusty NW winds will stay with us all day and highs will be even cooler, in the upper 40's to low 50's. Lows will be in the 20's and it will be a frosty Friday morning. After that chilly start, plenty of sunshine will warm us into the low 60's. Sunny Saturday and warming into the upper 60's. Mostly sunny skies will take us into the low to mid 70's Sunday and Monday. The next chance of showers will be late Tuesday and even then, it will be quite light.

