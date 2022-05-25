WARM today; stormy weekend

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a nice, clear start, we will see a few clouds build in over the course of the day. Highs will reach the upper 70's to low 80's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy this evening and NW winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The advance of the next system from the NW will turn our skies mostly cloudy tonight, but we stay dry. Lows will be in the upper 40's to low 50's with light and variable breezes.

We will stay warm Thursday, but the first evidence of that impending system will make itself known. Our clouds will thicken through the day and we will see a 30% chance of rain showers are possible overnight. This will also mark the beginning of a cooling trend that will drop our highs into the mid 50's by Sunday. Rain will get heavier through Friday and Saturday. While the rain will weaken Sunday, we are expecting a chance of showers to remain right through Monday, Memorial Day. This all breaks up Monday night and we return to mostly sunny skies with average daytime highs Tuesday.

