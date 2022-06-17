GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are headed into Father’s Day weekend with an increased chance of showers and some cooler temperatures on the way. Showers are likely today as highs only reach the low 60's. NW breezes at 5-15 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. We have a 30% chance of scattered showers tonight and gusty NW winds will stay with us until morning. Lows in the low 40's will be pretty average for this time of year.

Our chance of showers will slowly diminish Saturday, but expect to stay cool and drizzly for much of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's for most with only a few seeing the low 60's. Sunday is both Juneteenth and Father’s Day. Despite some partial clearing we will stay cool as this slow-moving system works its way out of our area. Sunny skies return Monday and it looks like they stay with us through next week. Monday also marks the beginning of a warming trend that will have us around 80 degrees by Wednesday.

