SUNNY & MILD TODAY

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today we continue what will be a long run of very sunny days. With highs in the mid 70's today, we won't be as warm as yesterday, but this only marks the beginning of a serious warm up for the High Desert. Northerly breezes at 5-15 mph will get a little gusty for areas in the north of our region. It is likely that northerly breezes will stay gusty tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 40's.

Sunny skies will stay with us for the next several days. The warm up will continue through the weekend and reach a peak Monday with highs in the mid 90's. The conflict between weak low pressure to our north and high pressure to our south will keep us breezy for the next couple days. Once that high pressure gains more strength beginning about Wednesday, our breezes will become much calmer. Sunny skies will stay with us well into next week, but cooler air mixing into the flow will bring temperatures back down to something more normal by Wednesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!