Warm…and Getting Warmer

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Sunny and warmer. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat. That will be the recipe for the next several days. We may see a few clouds at the end of the day, much like we did yesterday, but overall we get plenty of sunshine today. Highs will be in the upper 70's and northerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph; getting a little gusty later in the day. Under mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will be in the 40's with light and variable breezes.

The next few days will repeat the "sunny and warmer" pattern until we hit the mid to upper 90's on Monday. The sunny skies are expected to continue right through the middle of next week. We won't be quite as hot, but daytime highs in the low 80's will still be above average for this time of year.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!