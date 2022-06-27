Another hot one!

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After quite the hot weekend, we can expect one more hot day today. With plenty of sunshine, our highs will reach the mid to upper 90's. Westerly breezes will stay light for much to the morning and turn a bit gusty through the afternoon. Breezes become light and variable this evening and remain that way tonight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will be in the upper 40's to low 50's.

Today will mark the end of the string of hot days we have seen. Skies will stay sunny this week, but the advance of a low-pressure center will mix in some cooler air. Between today and tomorrow, we will see about a 20-degree drop in our daytime highs. The sunshine will stay with us for the rest of the work week and our highs will be in the upper 70's to low 80's. Overnight lows in the upper 40's to low 50's will also be warm for this time of year. Clouds will thicken a bit Saturday night and deliver a slight chance of showers Sunday.

