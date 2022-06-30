Another pleasant day

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

How about another sunny, warm day that isn't quite as breezy? That is exactly what we have in store for us today. With plenty of sunshine, we will see our daytime highs in the low to mid 80's, once again. Northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph, with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. Breezes become light out of the NW overnight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's.

Friday will look a lot like today, but we will be keeping an eye on a developing low-pressure center off the southern British Columbia coast as it makes its way south toward us. Saturday will also be in the low 80's, but developing clouds will deliver a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms later in the day. Sunday will see cooler temperatures and a 30% chance of scattered showers. This will all start to taper off Monday morning and leave us under mostly sunny skies for the Fourth. We will be cool once again, with highs in the low to mid 70's. Skies will continue to clear and we will be back into the low 80's by Wednesday.

