Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The slow moving system responsible for the showers and thunderstorms this weekend with deliver more of the same today. Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers all day. Highs will be in the low 70's with westerly breezes at 5-10 mph. Colder downdrafts could be experienced with any thunderstorms. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 40's to low 50's and calming winds.

These cooler temperatures will stay with us through the middle of the week. We will see more scattered showers Tuesday and a chance of pop-up thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. This system will finally weaken and move out of the area Thursday night. This will leave us under sunny skies beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend. By Sunday we will be back up around 80 degrees for our daytime highs.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING INDEPENDENCE DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!