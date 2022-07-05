Chance of showers & thunderstorms

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A low-pressure center that has remained virtually stationary for the last couple days will not move today, so we are destined to repeat the current stormy pattern. Rain showers that begin late morning will become thunderstorms as the day heats up a bit. Highs will be in the mid 70's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes become light and variable tonight. Showers will taper off around midnight and lows will be in the mid 40's to low 50's.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Wednesday, topping out in the upper 70's. There will be a little clearing, as well, but we will live with about a 20% chance of scattered showers all day. These conditions will stretch into Thursday and then start to break up Thursday night. Skies will be mostly sunny Friday, with highs staying in the upper 70's. Plan on seeing a sunny weekend, with Saturday marking the beginning of a nice warmup. Saturday will be around 80 degrees, Sunday in the mid 80's and Monday around 90.

