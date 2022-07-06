20% chance of pop-up thunderstorms

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are expecting mostly clear skies all day, but moisture moving in over slightly warmer temperatures will give us a slight chance a seeing some pop-up thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70's and NW breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-15 mph. With some late day cooling, the chances of thunderstorms will diminish and we will be left under partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will be in the mid 40's to low 50's with light NW winds.

These conditions will be duplicated tomorrow, with a lessening chance of those thunderstorms. Friday will mark the beginning of a very gradual warming trend. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by high around 80 degrees. This weekend promises to be one of the nicest we have seen for a while. Morning temperatures will be a little cool, but highs will be in the mid 80's by Sunday...pretty average for this time of year. Under sunny skies, the warmup will continue next week. We will see upper 80's Monday and low 90's by Tuesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!