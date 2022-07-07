Partly Cloudy; Pleasant

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

For the most part, storm activity has moved off to the NE and left us under partly cloudy skies for the day. Just enough cool air is mixing in to keep us a little below average, like yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 70's to low 80's and NW breezes will pick up to a gusty 5-10 mph. Breezes turn light out of the west tonight. Under partly cloudy skies, lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's.

While we may see a few thin clouds over the next three days, there is no threat of showers and our daytime highs will gradually get back to something a little more average by Sunday. We will get a warm start on the new work week. With plenty of sunshine, highs Monday and Tuesday will get into the low to mid 90's. Temperatures in the upper 80's to low 90's will carry us through the middle of next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

