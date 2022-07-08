And the warmup begins

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A high-pressure ridge bringing dangerously high temperatures to the deep south will actually help our warming trend over the next few days. Under mostly sunny skies, our highs will be around 80 degrees and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-15 mph. Some areas will see gusts a bit higher. Skies stay mostly clear tonight as lows stay mild, mid 40's to low 50's. Breezes turn westerly at 5-15 mph.

Sunny and slightly warmer: This will be the recipe for the next few days. The gradual warming trend will continue until we are back near-average temperatures by Sunday. Sunny skies will prevail for the next several days, and by Tuesday we will see highs in the mid 90's. We don't cool down much, either, as we go through next week. We will still be in the upper 80's as the work week draws to a close.

