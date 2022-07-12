Hottest day of the week

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With highs reaching the mid to upper 90's, we can prepare for the hottest day we will see this week. A little moisture moving in over this heat will give us a 20% chance of some late-day pop-up thunderstorms. Northerly and westerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph and gust a bit higher. Breezes become light and variable after midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy, with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

We may see a few thin clouds Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be no threat of showers or thunderstorms. Highs will return to the mid to upper 80's, something a bit more average for this time of year. Sunny skies will prevail into and through the coming weekend. Highs will reach the low 90's Friday, but return to the mid to upper 80's for the weekend and into next week.

