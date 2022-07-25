Skip to Content
SUNNY AND HOT

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We can expect to see sunshine today and for the next several days. With all that sun will come some very hot temperatures. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 90's and there won't be much relief from the breezes. They only reach 5-10 mph out of the north and NE. Skies will stay clear tonight. Breezes will stay gentle out of the SW. Overnight low will be in the upper 40's to low 60's.

An excessive heat watch goes in place for much of Central Oregon beginning Tuesday, and it will stay in place through Friday. Special care should be given to all of us and to our pets and animals. Please prepare now for the hottest days we have seen so far this year. Highs will range from 102 to 105 for the rest of the work week. Even the "cooldown" this weekend will remain quite hot, as highs only back off to the mid to upper 90's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

