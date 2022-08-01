More possible thunderstorms today

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Mostly cloudy skies are likely to stay with us today, as will about a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90's, so just a little cooler than the last few days. NW winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. Those winds become light and variable after midnight. We will live with a slight chance of scattered showers tonight.

A Red Flag Warning for due to the high risk of fire danger from dry conditions and possible thunderstorms will in place through 11 p.m. today. Lows will be in the low 50's to low 60's.

A slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms will linger through much of Tuesday and then clear later in the day. Highs will be in the low 90's and overnight lows will be in the low 50's to around 60, once again. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will prevail for the rest of the week. Highs will cool into the upper 80's by Friday, something a little more average for this time of year. Look for plenty of sunshine next weekend, with highs in the upper 80's Saturday and low 90's Sunday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!