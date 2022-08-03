Warm; Isolated Thunderstorms

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we may see a thin cloud or two, we will have plenty of sunshine today and more very warm daytime highs. Those highs will reach the mid 90's and there is a slight chance of some isolated thunderstorms. Westerly winds pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Breezes become light and variable this evening and remain that way tonight. Skies stay mostly clear with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

Under sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our daytime highs at or a little below our average of 89 degrees through Saturday. Beginning Sunday, skies stay sunny and we will see our highs rise back into the mid 90's. It will stay warm through the middle of next week.

