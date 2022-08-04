Cooler, But Staying Smoky

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With wildfires concentrated to our west and SW combined with a westerly wind, many will see the current smoky conditions staying with us for a while. Under mostly sunny skies our highs will be in the mid 80's with gusty NW winds at 5-15 mph. Nice day for NewsChannel 21 Day At The Fair. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's. Gusty NW winds stay with us through the night.

That smoky haze is likely to stay with many areas until the wildfires are contained. Sunny skies and mild temperatures will stay with us through Saturday. Hot temperatures return Sunday and Monday will be around 100 degrees. Sunny to mostly sunny skies stay with us through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the low 90's.

