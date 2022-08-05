A pleasant Friday ahead

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Cool air from the north and warmer air from the SW mix over the state of Oregon and deliver a very pleasant day to the High Desert today. With plenty of sunshine, highs will reach the mid 80's. Winds will remain gentle and variable through the day. Some areas will see gusts a bit stronger. Winds become light and variable this evening and stay that way overnight. It'll be mostly clear, with lows in the 40's to low 50's.

Saturday will be a virtual repeat of today -- perhaps just a bit warmer. It is Sunday when we expect to see a jump in temperature. Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 90's, with some areas breaking into triple digits. We will stay sunny and warm going through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90's.

