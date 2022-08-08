Hot; Muggy; Pop-Up Thunderstorms

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Moisture moving from the south over hot daytime highs will deliver a 20-30% chance of scattered showers this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will reach the upper 90's to low 100's. Calm morning winds will pick up to 5-10 mph with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. Storm downdrafts could be stronger. Skies turn partly cloudy after midnight. Lows will be in the low 50's to low 60's with light and variable winds.

Very little change in the air flow pattern will duplicate today's conditions on Tuesday. While we may see a cloud or two, we will finish the work week warm and sunny. Beginning Wednesday highs will be in the low 90's and stay there through Friday. We will cling to the sunshine this weekend, but highs will be a bit cooler topping out in the mid to upper 80's...something a little more average for this time of year.

