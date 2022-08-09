50% chance of thunderstorms

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The combination of very warm daytime highs and monsoonal moisture from the south will give us a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms today. Highs will be in the low 90's and NW winds at 5-10 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. The chance of thunderstorms will diminish tonight, but rain showers will extend into early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50's and winds become light and variable after midnight.

We will see clearer skies Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Southerly winds will be pretty gusty through the afternoon and into the evening. Sunshine will prevail through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 80's to low 90's. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40's to low 50's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!