Another beautiful, warm day

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We will see very little change in the air flow pattern over the next couple days, so sunny and warm will be the recipe. Highs today will be in the low 90's and westerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will get a little gusty in the late afternoon and early evening, then become light out of the west tonight. Under mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's.

Friday will be a virtual repeat of today. We will see plenty of sunshine for the weekend ahead, but beginning Saturday we will mix a little cooler air into the region. Our daytime highs will be in the mid 80's, with Sunday only a bit warmer. Highs will be right around our average of 88 degrees. We will cling to the sunshine going into next week, and we will also see a warming trend return. We can expect to go through the middle of next week with highs back in the mid 90's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON