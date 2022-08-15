Sunny; A Little Warmer

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today we start to set up for a string of very warm days. We will see plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds toward the end of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Light and variable winds in the morning will turn northerly at 5-10 mph, with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher in the afternoon. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's. Winds become light and variable after midnight.

Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in, as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating. The chance of thunderstorms will return Thursday around lunch time and linger into the evening. Mostly sunny skies Friday will clear for the weekend. Expect to stay in the mid to upper 90's into next week.

