Published 9:04 AM

Mostly sunny; a little warmer

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Clear skies this morning will become mostly sunny today, and there will be no threat of any showers. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Breezes will be northerly at 5-10 mph, with some seeing gusts just a bit higher. Those breezes will become light and variable this evening and stay that way tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 30's to mid 50's.

With plenty of sunshine, the warm temperatures return this week. Highs will be in the mid 90's for the rest of the week. Next weekend looks to be sunny as well. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

