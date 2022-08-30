Sunny and hot

Skip to Content
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As a ridge of high pressure gains strength over much of the western United States, it will deliver a sunny, hot day to the High Desert. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90's. Light and variable breezes will not provide much relief. A few late-day clouds will have us mostly clear tonight. Breezes may pick up a bit this afternoon, but become light and variable this evening. Lows will be in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

Sunny, hot conditions will continue through the end of the work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's, with some areas breaking into triple digits. For some, these will be near-record highs. We will stay sunny and warm this weekend. Highs will only cool to the upper 80's to low 90's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

