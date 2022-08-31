Sunny, hot, smoky haze

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With high pressure dominating the weather picture for the western United States, we can expect sunny skies and hot temperatures for the next few days. Highs today will be in the mid 90's with NW breezes at 5-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, but we can also expect a smoky haze to settle in. Breezes become light and variable and lows stay mild, in the low 40's to low 50's.

Hazy conditions will linger through Thursday -- and so will the heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's. Most of us will see triple digits Friday. Labor Day weekend will be staying warm, but we can look forward to a slight cooldown coming out of the weekend. Monday, Labor Day itself, will see sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80's. Sunny, warm conditions are expected to last through the middle of next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!