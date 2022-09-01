Skip to Content
Hot…like yesterday

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure centered to our SE will continue to deliver hot, dry conditions to the High Desert, and to that we will add a smoky haze for the next 24 hours. Highs today will feel a lot like yesterday, in the mid 90's. Winds are expected to be light and variable through the day and turning calm this evening. Skies will be mostly clear tonight, with hazy conditions through the night. Lows will be in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

Friday will be the hottest day we see this week. Most will see highs reaching the low triple digits, with gusty winds out of the SW at 5-10 mph. A modest shift in the air flow pattern will allow for a little cooling for the Labor Day weekend. With plenty of sunshine, highs will be in the mid 80's Saturday, upper 80's to low 90's Sunday, and back to the mid 80's Monday, Labor Day. We will cling to sunny skies through the middle of next week, but by Wednesday we will cool into the low 80's, something a little more normal for this time of year.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

