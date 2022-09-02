Hottest day of the week

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure centered to our SE will be responsible for delivering a hot, dry and breezy day to us today. Consequently, we will be under a Heat Advisory and a Red Flag Fire Warning until 5:00 AM Saturday. Highs will be in the low 100's and southerly winds will reach a gusty 5-15+ mph. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. With winds becoming breezy out of the west, a smoky haze will return. Lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's.

That smoky haze will carry into Saturday morning. That high pressure center will move ever so slightly to the south, allowing a little cooler air to mix into the Pacific NW, so highs Saturday will back down into the low to mid 80's. The rest of your Labor Day weekend will remain cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 80's. We may see a few high, thin clouds beginning Monday, Labor Day, but there will be no threat of any showers. Sunny skies will stay with us through the middle of next week, but we will see a significant cooling trend. By Thursday, our daytime highs will be in the mid 70's.

