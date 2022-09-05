Sunny, Mild, Smoky

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We will see plenty of sunshine today, but areas from Bend south will see air quality that ranges from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for everyone due to wildfire smoke. Highs will be in the mid 80's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear and for many, that smoky haze will linger. Lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's with calm winds.

As long as the wildfires continue to burn many will see a chance of that smoky haze sticking around. For some, it could be fairly thick. Highs will be in the mid 90's Tuesday and Wednesday. A few clouds will build in Wednesday, but we are not expecting any showers. More sunshine is expected through the coming weekend. Highs will range from the mid 80's to low 90's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING LABOR DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!