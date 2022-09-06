Hot, Dry, Breezy and Hazy

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The rotation around high pressure centered to our SE will keep our skies clear and our temperatures high today. Highs will be in the mid 90's and NW winds will be gusty at 5-10 mph. Good air quality this morning will likely degrade as more smoke is expected to invade the region. Skies will become mostly clear tonight. Smoke will linger as winds become light and variable. Lows will be in the upper 40's to mid 50's.

That high pressure center does not budge much so we are expecting to stay hot and breezy Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) that goes in place at 6:00 pm today will stay in place until 8:00 pm Wednesday due to the continuance of gusting winds. With plenty of sunshine, we will see cooler temperatures for the remainder of the work week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's Thursday and Friday. Highs for the weekend will be around 90 degrees. Skies will become partly cloudy Sunday, but we are not expecting any rain showers.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!