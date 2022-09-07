Hot, breezy, hazy, chance of T-storms

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We will see plenty of sunshine today, but air quality will worsen for many, as light and variable winds turn northerly at 10-20 mph and gust as high as 20-25 mph. Highs today will be in the low 90's. Some thunderheads will build as some moisture moves in over these hot temperatures. Many will see some clearing of that smoky haze tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear and lows will be in the mid 30's to upper 40's. Winds will become light and variable this evening and stay that way through the night.

We are expecting a lot of sunshine and cooler temperatures for the remainder of the work week. Cooler air will mix in from the north and deliver daytime highs in the low 80's Thursday and the low to mid 80's Friday. We will cling to these pleasant conditions going into the weekend. Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday, with highs around 90. Gradual clearing will have us back to sunny skies by Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's going into next week.

