Sunny and cool with a smoky haze

A northerly air flow will keep us sunny and cool today, but a smoky haze from wildfires will permeate much of the day. Highs will be in the mid 70's to low 80's while northerly winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for Central Oregon until 11:00 PM Saturday due to those gusty winds. Skies will stay clear tonight, and that smoky haze is not going anywhere. Gusty evening winds will turn SW at 5-10 mph after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30's to low 40's.

The weekend will be a little warmer, but that smoky haze will be staying with us. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Winds will stay gusty through Saturday and then pull back Sunday. Skies will turn mostly sunny Sunday. A cooling trend will carry us through much of next week. With that, we will see our cloud cover begin to thicken, beginning Sunday night. This will develop into a chance of rain showers from Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Mostly sunny skies will return Thursday.

