Very poor air quality

An Air Quality Alert is in place until 2:00 pm today. Do not be surprised if this gets extended. As of 8:00 today, Bend’s air quality has worsened. The best air is still Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups. Most areas are Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy to Hazardous. We would all be well-advised to stay indoors with doors and windows shut, and run an air purifier if possible. Skies are mostly cloudy and we will live with a 30% chance of showers all day. Some areas will see a slight chance of thunderstorms after 11 am through this evening. Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight and the smoky conditions will stretch into tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the 40's with calm winds.

Smoke will stay in our forecast as long as the wildfires continue to burn. Apart from the smoke, our skies will stay mostly sunny for much of the week. A cooling trend that actually begins today which will take us into the low 70's by this weekend. Our next chance of showers won't enter until Saturday night and it will last through Sunday.

