Mostly Sunny; Cooler; Smoky Haze

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A NW flow will help to clear some of the smoke from our area today, but it will also keep us cool. Under mostly sunny skies, our highs will be in the low 70's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Air quality has improved for most and should moderate for most through the day. Mostly clear tonight with light and variable winds with lows in the low 30's to low 40's.

A developing low pressure center in the Gulf of Alaska will make its way southward along the British Columbia coastline over the next couple days. It will bring partly cloudy skies Friday along with cooler temperatures. Clouds will thicken Friday night and we will see a 30-50% chance of rain showers through the weekend. We are not expecting thunderstorms with this system, so the showers and cooler temperatures should prove to be helpful to our firefighters. The showers will break up going into next week, but we will stay chilly. Under mostly sunny skies our highs will be in the mid 60's to low 70's. Be aware that overnight lows for many, especially those at upper elevations, will be dropping to and a little below freezing. Sensitive plants will need some extra attention.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

