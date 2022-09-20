Cooler, rainy & breezy

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Our attempt at rain showers yesterday will become a little more serious today. Clouds will thicken and a 40-50% chance of showers will stay with us through the day and tonight. Highs will be a bit cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 60's. Northerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, gusting a bit higher for some. We will stay breezy tonight, with lows in the in the mid 30 to mid 40's.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and our chance of rain will increase. Showers are expected to stay with us through Wednesday night and may stretch into Thursday morning. We will, however, see clearing skies and highs that will be modestly warmer. Sunny skies will prevail Friday and through the weekend. A very gradual warming trend will have us back into the low 80's Sunday and the mid 80's Monday.

