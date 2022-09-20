Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 7:38 AM

Cooler, rainy & breezy

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Our attempt at rain showers yesterday will become a little more serious today. Clouds will thicken and a 40-50% chance of showers will stay with us through the day and tonight. Highs will be a bit cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 60's. Northerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, gusting a bit higher for some. We will stay breezy tonight, with lows in the in the mid 30 to mid 40's.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and our chance of rain will increase. Showers are expected to stay with us through Wednesday night and may stretch into Thursday morning. We will, however, see clearing skies and highs that will be modestly warmer. Sunny skies will prevail Friday and through the weekend. A very gradual warming trend will have us back into the low 80's Sunday and the mid 80's Monday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content