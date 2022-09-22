AM showers -> gradual clearing

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a few scattered morning showers, storm activity will move off to the NE and bring us some gradual clearing through the day. Highs will be a little warmer, in the mid to upper 60's, but still a bit below average. NW winds pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts a bit higher for some. It will be mostly clear tonight, with lows in the upper 20's to upper 30's. Gusty breezes turn SE after midnight.

We may see a few thin clouds each day through the end of the week, but with plenty of sunshine, the big story will be the warming trend that actually starts today. Look for mid to upper 70's Saturday and low 80's Sunday. Under sunny skies, highs will climb into the low to mid 80's Monday and Tuesday. We return to average temperatures under mostly sunny skies Wednesday.

