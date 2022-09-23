Sunny; a little warmer

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A fairer air flow will deliver more sunshine today, along with some slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70's, and if you see any breeze at all, it will be gentle out of the north. A few clouds will settle in this evening, but there is no rain in the forecast. Look for mostly clear skies tonight, with lows in the 30's. Breezes will become calm after midnight.

While we may see a few thin clouds over the next few days, there is no rain in the long-range forecast, either. In fact, the gradual warming trend will continue right through the weekend and into next week. We will be in the upper 70's Saturday and low 80's Sunday. Skies will stay sunny right through Tuesday, when highs reach the mid 80's. Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of the week. Expect temperatures to cool to the upper 70's Wednesday and low to mid 70's Thursday.

