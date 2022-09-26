Another warm one!

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Tropical storm Ian was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane this morning, and it is expected to gain strength as it tracks northward past Cuba and the west coast of Florida.

The ridge of high pressure that brought us such a nice weekend will stay in place for a couple more days. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 80's under sunny skies. Breezes are expected to stay light and variable, turning calm this evening and remaining there overnight. Under mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will stay fairly mild, in the upper 30's to upper 40's.

Tuesday will stay equally mild, but the change on Wednesday will be fairly rapid. We will see partly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 60's to low 70's. There will also be a slight chance of showers through the night Wednesday night. This system of showers will be brief, with clearing skies Thursday. Our temperatures will stay cool, however -- mid to upper 60's Thursday and low to mid 70's through the coming weekend. Sunny skies Friday and Saturday will be followed by mostly sunny conditions Sunday.

