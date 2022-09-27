Partly cloud with showers on the way

Winds become light and variable Tuesday evening and remain that way overnight. Clouds will thicken overnight and bring a chance of morning showers. Lows will be in the upper 30s to around 50 degrees. A 20-30% chance of rain showers will stay with us until Thursday morning.

The low-pressure center responsible for the rain will also deliver colder air. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday. Gradual clearing will settle in Thursday, but we will see even cooler temperatures, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Lows will dip to the upper 20s to upper 30s. Sunnier skies will return Friday, and that will also mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have us back up to around 80 by Sunday. Sunny skies and mild temperatures will carry us into next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US