Sunny; warm; smoky haze

While today is expected to be another sunny, warm day, there are some that will see a chance of some smoky haze permeating the afternoon and into this evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's and for some, SW winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. Winds become light and variable this evening and remain that way overnight. Clouds will thicken tonight and bring a chance of morning showers. Lows will be in the upper 30's to around 50 degrees.

A 20-30% chance of rain showers will stay with us until Thursday morning. The low-pressure center responsible for the rain will also deliver colder air. Highs will be in the upper 60's to low 70's Wednesday. Gradual clearing will settle in Thursday, but we will see even cooler temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 60's. Lows will dip to the upper 20's to upper 30's. Sunnier skies will return Friday, and that will also mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have us back up to around 80 by Sunday. Sunny skies and mild temperatures will carry us into next week.

