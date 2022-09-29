Clearing; staying cool

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As storm activity moves off to the east, we will see some clearing skies after a few morning scattered showers. We will be left with a chilly day, however. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's. NW breezes at 5-15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. Winds become light and variable this evening and remain there overnight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will be in the 30's for most with a few areas dipping into the 20's.

A very gradual warming trend will begin Friday and will take us through a very pleasant weekend. We may see a few thin clouds over the next few days, but we will not be hurting for sunshine. Look for highs in the low to mid 70's Saturday and mid to upper 70's Sunday. The upper 70's to low 80's will carry us right through the middle of next week.

