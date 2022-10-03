Sunny and Warm

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The job for this particular weatherman just got easy this week! As we are going to be caught under a ridge of high pressure for the next few days, the best word to describe our condition is "Pleasant"! We may see a scattered cloud or two, but plenty of sunshine will bring highs around 80 with light and variable breezes. We will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 30's to mid 40's and calm winds tonight.

These pleasant conditions will stay with us all week! We may see a few extra clouds Thursday, but there will be no threat of any showers. There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the upper 70's to low 80's. Breezes will be gentle and variable all week.

