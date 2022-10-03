Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 7:42 AM

Sunny and Warm

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The job for this particular weatherman just got easy this week! As we are going to be caught under a ridge of high pressure for the next few days, the best word to describe our condition is "Pleasant"! We may see a scattered cloud or two, but plenty of sunshine will bring highs around 80 with light and variable breezes. We will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 30's to mid 40's and calm winds tonight.

These pleasant conditions will stay with us all week! We may see a few extra clouds Thursday, but there will be no threat of any showers. There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the upper 70's to low 80's. Breezes will be gentle and variable all week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content