Sunny and warm

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Well, the pleasant conditions we have been enjoying for the last couple days will continue today. With tons o' sunshine, our daytime highs will reach the low to mid 80's. Light and variable breezes in the morning will turn northerly and easterly this afternoon; staying gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes calm this evening and stay calm overnight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will be in the low 30's to low to mid 40's.

The ridge of high pressure delivering these pleasant conditions really isn't moving much over the next few days. In fact, there is evidence to say that it will gain a little strength as it lingers over the west coast of the United States. This will extend these nice days right through the coming weekend. Sunny days with highs around 80, followed by mostly clear nights with lows in the mid 30's to mid 40's are expected to stretch into the start of next week. Not until Tuesday do we see many clouds enter the region. We will then see temperatures cool into the low 70's, something a little more normal for this time of year.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

