Sunny and warm (well, maybe a tad cooler)

I said at the beginning of this week that my job would be easy, and all of these pleasant conditions continue right through the weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 70's to low 80's, and if you see much breeze at all, it will be gentle out of the north at 5-10 mph. Breezes will calm this evening and remain calm overnight. Skies will remain mostly clear and lows range from the mid 20's to mid 40's.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for these very pleasant days does not budge an inch over the weekend, so look for these nice days to stretch into next week. Some cooler air will be introduced beginning Monday, Columbus Day, but we will not sacrifice any sunshine. Highs will be in the 70's through the middle of next week. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20's to upper 30's.

