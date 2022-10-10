Sunny and warm; gusty NW winds

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As one high pressure ridge replaces another, we can look to stay under very pleasant conditions for the next several days. Sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the mid to upper 70's, with a few spots hitting 80 degrees. This will be a gusty Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day as NW winds pick up to 10-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. Winds become light and variable tonight, with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 30's to low 40's.

A light northerly flow will keep us a bit cooler Tuesday, but we will not sacrifice any sunshine. As this next ridge of high pressure builds in, we can expect to have sunshine for the next several days. We are also looking for temperatures to stay warm and pretty consistent. Highs will be in the mid 70's to low 80's. Winds are also expected to be light and variable for much of the week and through the weekend ahead.

