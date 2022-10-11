Smoky haze, sunny, cooler

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We begin the day under mostly clear skies, but many areas from Bend south are suffering from Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Skies will stay mostly sunny today, but highs will be a bit cooler, topping out in the low 70's. Light and variable breezes will not help to clear the smoke. Skies will clear this evening and stay clear tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to mid 30's. Winds remain light and variable.

Today will be about the coolest day of the week. We will warm to the mid 70's to low 80's beginning tomorrow and stay there right through the coming weekend. Skies will stay sunny. With winds remaining light and variable for the next few days, we can expect our air quality to stay fairly poor.

