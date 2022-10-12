Sunny; Warmer

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A ridge of high pressure centered just off the Oregon coastline will deliver a sunny day with warmer daytime highs. Those highs will be in the upper 70's to low 80's and if we see any breeze at all it will be gentle out of the north. Skies will be clear to mostly clear tonight. Lows will range from the mid 20's to around 40 degrees. Breezes will calm this evening and remain calm through the night.

Today marks the beginning of another string of very pleasant days. That slow-moving ridge of high pressure will get reinforced leading us into several days of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70's through the coming weekend. We will cool into the low 70's by Tuesday, but that is still a few degrees above average.

