Sunny & mild

Lingering high pressure over the Pacific NW will deliver another nice string of days, but we have big change in store for next weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the mid 70's. Light and variable breezes for most, with northerly winds at 5-10 mph for some. Breezes will calm this evening and we will see mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to mid 30's.

The rest of the work week looks to be sunny and mild, so you may want to use these days to prepare for a big change this weekend. With our first wintry system moving in Friday night, we can expect a chilly weekend with rain and the possibility of our first snowfall of the season. Highs will dip to the low to mid 50's beginning Saturday and we will live with a chance of cold rain showers all weekend long. Also, with overnight lows dropping to 20-30 degrees, many areas will see a chance of snow showers Saturday and Sunday nights. Chilly temperatures are expected to extend into next week.

