Cold; Isolated Snow Showers

A system slowly moving to the south and east will weaken our chances of seeing more snow, but it will keep us cold. Isolated mixed showers will stay with us all day as highs only reach the mid 30's to around 40 degrees. Breezes will become ne at 5-10 mph. Those winds turn northerly at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20+ mph tonight. Lows will dip to single digits to upper teens with snow showers much of the night.

After a slight chance of some isolated snow showers early Wednesday we will see some partial clearing. Highs will reach the mid 30's to low 40's. We will see a variable cloud cover for the rest of the week and through the weekend, but after Tuesday night there is no snow in the forecast. Highs will stay in the mid 30's to low 40's and overnight lows will stay in the single digits to mid teens.

