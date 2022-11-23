Sunshine; Average Highs

Skip to Content
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After seeing some icy roads and some patchy fog this morning we will actually enjoy a pretty fair day across the high desert. We will get plenty of sunshine and see highs right around our average of 48 degrees. Breezes will be light out of the SE and remain so through tonight. Skies become partly cloudy tonight, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the upper teens to upper 20's.

Sunny skies will stay with us Thanksgiving Day as highs climb into the low 50's. Travel impacts due to weather are expected to be minimal going into the holiday weekend, but that will change as early as Saturday night. Our cloud cover will be variable Friday and Saturday. Highs will be around 50 Friday and in the mid 40's Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies Saturday night will yield a 60% chance of mixed showers Sunday when highs will be in the low to mid 40's. Temperatures will get colder beginning Monday and we will live with a chance of snow showers through the middle of next week. Btw...Mt. Bachelor was originally slated to open this weekend, but they have pushed that out to Wednesday, November 30.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

