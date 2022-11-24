Pleasant Thanksgiving

Skip to Content
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

It looks as though our Thanksgiving Day is going to be quite pleasant! With plenty of sunshine we will see our daytime highs reach the low 50's. Light and variable breezes will be interrupted by some gusty conditions this afternoon, but winds will turn light out of the SE tonight. Clouds will thicken tonight as lows drop to the mid 20's to low 30's.

Clouds will continue to thicken through Friday and deliver a very slight chance of some late day showers. Highs will stay right around 50 degrees. Skies will clear to mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40's. The next system pushes in Saturday night and brings a 40-80% of mixed showers Sunday. A chance of snow showers will carry into Monday when the temperatures plunge. Highs will be in the mid 30's Monday and Tuesday, and lows will drop to the low teens to mid 20's. We will live with a chance of mixed showers through the middle of next week. Highs will warm into the low 40's Wednesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING THANKSGIVING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

